FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line enters into third amended and restated credit agreement
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - unit entered into a third amended, restated credit agreement​ on Oct 10

* Norwegian Cruise Line - ‍ amendment to reprice and increase existing $750 million revolving credit facility with new $875 million revolving credit facility​

* Norwegian Cruise Line says ‍amended senior secured credit facility adds new $375 million Term B loan facility due 2021​ - SEC filing

* Norwegian Cruise Line- amendment reprices about $1,412 million principal amount outstanding under existing senior secured term a facility​ Source : (bit.ly/2yEGUta) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.