BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.02/shr

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - ‍2017 full year adjusted net yield growth guidance on a constant currency basis increased 150 basis points to 4.25 percent​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.93 to $4.03

* Norwegian cruise line holdings ltd sees ‍Q3 adjusted EPS approx $1.83​

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - ‍as of June 30, 2017, anticipated capital expenditures were $0.3 billion for remainder of 2017

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - ‍as of June 30, 2017, anticipated cap ex were $1.4 billion for year ending Dec 31, 2018, $1.2 billion for year ending Dec 31, 2019​