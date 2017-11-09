BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reports financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $3.90

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.86

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - as of September 30, 2017, anticipated capital expenditures were $0.3 billion for the remainder of 2017‍​

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - as of Sept 30, 2017, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.4 billion for year ending december 31, 2018‍​

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - as of Sept 30, 2017, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.2 billion for the year ending december 31, 2019

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - export credit financing in place for expenditures related to ship construction contracts of $48 million for remainder of 2017‍​