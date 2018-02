Feb 26 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA:

* REG-THE ELECTION COMMITTEE‘S PROPOSAL FOR THE ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NORWEGIAN FINANCE HOLDING ASA

* PROPOSES BJØRN ØSTBØ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR A PERIOD UNTIL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)