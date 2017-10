Oct 23 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA

* HAS MANDATED NORDEA AND SEB TO INVESTIGATE OPPORTUNITY TO ISSUE NEW BONDS IN NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET​

* ‍ONE OR SEVERAL NOK SENIOR SECURED BONDS ISSUES WITH TENORS IN RANGE 3-7 YEARS MAY FOLLOW​