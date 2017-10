Oct 20 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA:

* Q3 NET PROFIT NOK 616.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 61.8 MILLION)

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS NOK 154.7 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 153 MILLION)

* RESOLVED TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF NOK 0.08 PER SHARE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)