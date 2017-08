June 22 (Reuters) - NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA:

* NPRO: SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF NEW SECURED BONDS

* HAS ISSUED A NEW NOK 300 MILLION, 7 YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND, PRICED WITH A COUPON OF 2.93% IN NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND REFINANCING OF EXISTING DEBT