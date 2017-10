Oct 24 (Reuters) - Norwood Financial Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Norwood Financial Corp - ‍Q3 net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) totaled $9.4 million , an increase of $1.3 million versus Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)