12 days ago
July 25, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Nouveau Monde signs non-binding LOI with Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent with hunan zhongke shinzoom co ltd

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - purpose of proposed jv is to participate in growing north american li-ion battery anode material market

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - distribution jv will exclusively market shinzoom's anode materials to lithium battery manufacturers in north america

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - parties seek to form new corporation which will be owned 51% by shinzoom and 49% by nouveau monde Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

