Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nova Lifestyle Inc

* Nova Lifestyle announces record 3rd quarter 2017 financial results; net income up nearly 900%, anticipates growth momentum to continue into 2018

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Says if growth continues, ‍“hope to initiate stock buybacks or start paying cash dividends in near future​”

* Says ‍increase in net sales of 8.8% to $33.2 million in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: