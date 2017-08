Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd

* Nova reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue rose 58 percent to $56.1 million

* Says well on pace for another significant growth year

* Sees $51 million to $56 million in q3 revenue

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.43

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.43

* Sees q3 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.27 to $0.37