Nov 2 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* FULL REDEMPTION AND SETTLEMENT OF 40 PENDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS ( “OCA”) UNDER YORKVILLE FACILITY AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)