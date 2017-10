BRIEF-Novacyt raises 9.7 million euros in conditional capital increase

Oct 18 (Reuters) - NOVACYT SA:

* NOVACYT: PROPOSED ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM AND SUCCESSFUL CONDITIONAL CAPITAL RAISE OF €9.7 MILLION

* ‍ISSUE PRICE OF 59.38 PENCE PER SHARE ​

* ‍ADMISSION OF THE SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS ON 19 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍CONDITIONAL PLACING OF 7,051,590 NEW SHARES​

* ‍UNCONDITIONAL DIRECT SUBSCRIPTION OF 7,687,989 NEW SHARES

* ‍BALANCE OF SUBSCRIPTION SHARES AND ALL PLACING SHARES TO BE ISSUED ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍AIM ADMISSION BECOME EFFECTIVE AND DEALINGS IN ENLARGED SHARE CAPITAL START ON AIM ON NOV 1