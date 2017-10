BRIEF-Novae says PRA, FCA unconditionally approve AXIS Capital offer for co

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc

* ‍PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY AND FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY HAVE BOTH GIVEN NOTICE OF THEIR UNCONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION BY AXIS​

* ‍LLOYD‘S OF LONDON HAS GIVEN ITS CONSENT IN WRITING TO ACQUISITION BY AXIS​

* BERMUDA MONETARY AUTHORITY HAS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE THAT IT HAS NO OBJECTION TO ACQUISITION

* ACQUISITION IS CURRENTLY BEING REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION UNDER SIMPLIFIED PROCEDURE

* SCHEME ALSO REQUIRES SANCTION OF COURT AT COURT HEARING, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4 OF 2017