BRIEF-Novagold Q2 loss per share $0.03

June 26 (Reuters) - Novagold Resources Inc:

* Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Novagold Resources - for full year 2017, expect to spend approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs

* Novagold Resources - Novagold has sufficient funds to complete permitting, including new drill program and planned optimization work at donlin gold