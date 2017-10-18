FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novan acquires IP rights to treat viral malignancies with nitric oxide
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Novan acquires IP rights to treat viral malignancies with nitric oxide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Novan Inc

* Novan acquires IP rights to treat viral malignancies with nitric oxide

* Novan Inc- ‍ Has initiated clinical development of company’s nitric oxide platform in field of immunology​

* Novan Inc- ‍Top line results for phase 1b trial of co’s nitric oxide platform​ are expected in Q2 of 2018

* Novan Inc- ‍Targeting to begin phase 1b trial with SB414 in adults with atopic dermatitis before year end with top line results expected in Q3 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.