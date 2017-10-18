BRIEF-Novan acquires IP rights to treat viral malignancies with nitric oxide

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Novan Inc

* Novan acquires IP rights to treat viral malignancies with nitric oxide

* Novan Inc- ‍ Has initiated clinical development of company’s nitric oxide platform in field of immunology​

* Novan Inc- ‍Top line results for phase 1b trial of co’s nitric oxide platform​ are expected in Q2 of 2018

* Novan Inc- ‍Targeting to begin phase 1b trial with SB414 in adults with atopic dermatitis before year end with top line results expected in Q3 of 2018​