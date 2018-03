Feb 28 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:

* NOVANTA ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $585 MILLION TO $600 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $138 MILLION TO $142 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 49 PERCENT TO $146.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.85 TO $1.96

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.43