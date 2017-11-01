BRIEF-Novanta reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Novanta Inc:

* Novanta announces financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $518 million to $522 million

* Q3 revenue rose 50 percent to $146.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.54 to $1.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Says ‍raising full year 2017 GAAP revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: