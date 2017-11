BRIEF-‍Novartis announces phase three strive data published in NEJM

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag:

* ‍NOVARTIS ANNOUNCES PHASE III STRIVE DATA PUBLISHED IN NEJM DEMONSTRATING SIGNIFICANT AND SUSTAINED EFFICACY OF ERENUMAB IN MIGRAINE PREVENTION​

* NOVARTIS - NEJM PUBLISHED POSITIVE RESULTS FROM 6-MONTH PHASE III STRIVE STUDY EVALUATING ERENUMAB IN PREVENTION OF EPISODIC MIGRAINE​

* - ‍ERENUMAB DELIVERED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL AND STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES FROM PLACEBO FOR ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS​

* ‍FIFTY PERCENT OF PATIENTS TAKING ERENUMAB 140MG HAD THEIR MIGRAINE DAYS CUT BY AT LEAST HALF​