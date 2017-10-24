FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Novartis shareholders would get Alcon shares in listing
October 24, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Novartis CEO: Novartis shareholders would get Alcon shares in listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag

* CEO Joe Jimenez says expects U.S. price pressure on generics business to remain

* Ceo says considering separate listing for alcon, shares would go to current novartis shareholders

* Ceo says u.s. Tax reform would come into play for deciding alcon listing location

* Ceo says not seeing big impact from ocrevus on gilenya sales

* Ceo says prescriptions for entresto slowed over july, august before recent pickup

* Ceo says hitting Entresto sales target of around $500 million for 2017 will require acceleration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
