Jan 24 (Reuters) - Novartis:

* SANDOZ HEAD SAYS U.S. PRICING PRESSURE TO CONTINUE IN 2018, WILL ABATE AS BIOSIMILARS COME THROUGH IN COMING YEARS

* CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT BIOSIMILARS TO BE A MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR BUSINESS, BUT MUST OVERCOME PATENT HURDLES IN UNITED STATES