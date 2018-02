Feb 8 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR COSENTYX® LABEL UPDATE TO INCLUDE MODERATE-TO-SEVERE SCALP PSORIASIS

* SAYS ‍THIS FOLLOWS A SIMILAR EUROPEAN LABEL UPDATE IN JUNE​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)