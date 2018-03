March 1 (Reuters) - Novartis India Ltd:

* GETS ‍REFUND OF 1.88 BILLION RUPEES ON ACCOUNT OF FAVOURABLE ORDER OF INCOME TAX APPELLATE TRIBUNAL FOR FY 1994-95​

* REFUND EXPECTED TO RESULT IN BOOKING OF INTEREST INCOME OF ABOUT 1.35 BILLION RUPEES FOR FY ENDING MARCH 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2FFG1RJ