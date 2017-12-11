FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Novartis says Crizanlizumab Shown To Prolong Time To Patients' First Sickle Cell Pain Crisis
Sections
Featured
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 11, 2017 / 4:00 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Novartis says Crizanlizumab Shown To Prolong Time To Patients' First Sickle Cell Pain Crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag says:

* Its drug crizanlizumab was shown to prolong time to patients’ first sickle cell pain crisis in a study.

* The drug approximately doubled the time to first on-treatment sickle cell pain crisis, according to new subgroup analysis of Phase II SUSTAIN data.

* Discussions with health authorities continue; FDA filing anticipated by end of 2018 pending outcome of ongoing healthy volunteer bridging study. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.