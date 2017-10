Oct 13 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* Novavax announces leadership change

* Novavax Inc - ‍Barclay Phillips has submitted his resignation as senior vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer​

* Novavax Inc - ‍Erck will act as interim CFO pending completion of a search for a new chief financial officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: