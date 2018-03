Feb 28 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc:

* SAYS PHASE 2 TRIAL OF NANOFLU VACCINE EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN Q3 OF 2018

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN OLDER ADULTS OF ITS NANOFLU RECOMBINANT INFLUENZA VACCINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: