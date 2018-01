Jan 24 (Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG:

* FOR 2017, EBIT AND NET INCOME EXPECTED TO DOUBLE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EBIT IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 WAS CHF 17.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 8.9 MILLION)

* FY RENTAL INCOME INCREASED BY AROUND 65% TO CHF 17.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 10.6 MILLION)

* ‍FY PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES AT CHF 12.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 5.8 MILLION)​