BRIEF-Novelion Says U.S. District Court Judge Sentenced Unit Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCED THAT A U.S. DISTRICT COURT JUDGE HAS SENTENCED NOVELION SUBSIDIARY AEGERION PHARMACEUTICALS

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC - SENTENCE IMPOSED BY COURT IS PART OF AEGERION‘S GLOBAL SETTLEMENT OF INVESTIGATIONS BY U.S. DOJ, U.S. SEC

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS - COURT DECIDED NOT TO IMPOSE CRIMINAL FINE ON UNIT, ESTABLISHED RESTITUTION FUND OF $7.2 MILLION TO BE PAID IN PARTS OVER 3 YEARS

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS-AEGERION‘S GLOBAL SETTLEMENT HAS SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WHICH, IF APPROVED, TO RESULT IN ABOUT $40.1 MILLION PENALTY TO BE PAID OVER 3 YRS

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS - AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, AEGERION ALSO ENTERED 5-YEAR CORPORATE INTEGRITY AGREEMENT WITH DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES