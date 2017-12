Dec 4 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc:

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MICHAEL PRICE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍GREGORY PERRY HAS RESIGNED AS CFO TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, AND WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍APPOINTS MICHAEL PRICE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 4, 2017​