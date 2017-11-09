FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics says CEO resigns, posts Q3 results
November 9, 2017 / 1:57 PM / in 15 hours

BRIEF-Novelion Therapeutics says CEO resigns, posts Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Novelion Therapeutics Inc

* Novelion Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces leadership change

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million

* Q3 revenue $28.7 million

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Company reiterates FY 2017 guidance for total net revenues of $135-$145 million​

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Chief Executive Officer Mary Szela has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately​

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Board announced creation of an interim office of chief executive officer​

* Qtrly loss per share $2.67 ‍​

* Novelion Therapeutics Inc - ‍Continues to anticipate EMA approval for Metreleptin​ in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

