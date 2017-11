Nov 1 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S CEO LARS FRUERGAARD JORGENSEN MADE FOLLOWING COMMENTS ON AN ANALYST CALL:

* “WE‘RE LOOKING TO BOLT ON EXTERNAL INNOVATION IN OUR BIOPHARMA BUSINESS ... WE‘RE WORKING ON IT BUT THIS IS SOMETHING THAT TAKES TIME” FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)