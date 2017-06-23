FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: EMA committee issues positive opinion for Victoza label update
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 23, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: EMA committee issues positive opinion for Victoza label update

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has issued a positive opinion on update of the EU label for Victoza

* The update is based on the results from the LEADER trial which investigated the long-term effects of Victoza in people with type 2 diabetes, at high risk of major cardiovascular events

* The CHMP positive opinion for Victoza(®) is now referred to the European Commission, which grants approval in the EU, for final action on the proposed indication

* Novo Nordisk expects to receive the European Commission decision for the Victoza label update in the third quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.