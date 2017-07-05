FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen Echo insulin delivery devices
July 5, 2017 / 7:36 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen Echo insulin delivery devices

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:

* Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen Echo insulin delivery devices due to potential health risks

* Says believes risk of experiencing high blood sugar when using a device with an affected cartridge holder is low

* Using a device with a cracked/broken cartridge holder may result in device delivering a reduced dose of insulin which could potentially lead to high blood sugar

* Received numerous complaints of damaged cartridge holders and has received some reports of adverse events to date

* Affected batches of NovoPen Echo were distributed between 8/1/2016 - 6/22/2017

* Has corrected problem related to cartridge holders and has determined no other component of the pen is affected

* Recall of insulin cartridge holders because they may crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, like certain cleaning agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

