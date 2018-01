Jan 29 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S:

* NOVO NORDISK SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE A REVISED PROPOSAL FOR ABLYNX

* NOVO NORDISK SAYS LOOKS FORWARD TO CONTINUE ITS PRODUCTIVE RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH ABLYNX

* FRENCH DRUGMAKER SANOFI SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS AGREED TO BUY THE BELGIAN BIOTECH COMPANY FOR 3.9 BILLION EUROS ($4.8 BILLION) FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)