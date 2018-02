BRIEF-Novo Nordisk Says Successfully Completes First Trial For Oral Semaglutide

Feb 22 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK SAYS:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE FIRST PHASE 3A TRIAL, PIONEER 1, WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE

* ‍TRIAL ACHIEVED ITS PRIMARY OBJECTIVE ACCORDING TO PRIMARY STATISTICAL PRINCIPLE BY DEMONSTRATING SIGNIFICANT AND SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENTS IN HBA (LONG-TERM BLOOD SUGAR) FOR ALL THREE DOSES OF ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO PLACEBO​

* 14 MG DOSE OF ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT AND SUPERIOR WEIGHT LOSS VERSUS PLACEBO, WEIGHT LOSS WAS OBSERVED FOR 7 MG AND 3 MG DOSES BUT DID NOT REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE​

* ‍WE ARE VERY ENCOURAGED BY RESULTS OF PIONEER 1 TRIAL, WHICH CONFIRM UNPRECEDENTED ORAL EFFICACY OF SEMAGLUTIDE THAT WAS REPORTED IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN TYPE 2 DIABETES​

* ‍WE LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING DATA FROM REMAINING NINE PIONEER TRIALS THROUGHOUT THIS YEAR AND AN EXPECTED REGULATORY SUBMISSION IN 2019​