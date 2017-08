BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says Tresiba showed significant reduction in rates of severe hypoglycaemia compared to insulin glargine

June 12 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* tresiba showed no increased risk of major cardiovascular events and significant reduction in rates of severe hypoglycaemia compared to insulin glargine

* Novo Nordisk says trial demonstrated that tresiba met primary endpoint of non-inferiority compared with insulin glargine u100 for major adverse cv events

* results from secondary endpoints of trial showed significant reduction in rate of severe and nocturnal severe hypoglycaemia with tresiba versus insulin glargine u100

* Novo Nordisk says safety profile of tresiba in devote was generally consistent with previous tresiba clinical trial