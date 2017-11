BRIEF-Novo Nordisk updates on research and strategy

Nov 21 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK SAYS AHEAD OF CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

* ‍AMBITION IS TO FURTHER EXPAND LEADERSHIP IN GLOBAL DIABETES AND OBESITY CARE MARKETS BY DISCOVERING, DEVELOPING AND MARKETING IMPROVED INSULIN AND GLP-1 ANALOGUES AS WELL AS COMPLETELY NEW CLASSES OF BIOLOGICS​

* ‍AMBITION TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN BIOPHARM AREA​

* ‍IN PIONEER PHASE 3A CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMME FOR ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE ALL 10 TRIALS IN PROGRAMME ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018​

* ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PHASE 3A CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMME FOR ONCE-DAILY ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE, COMMERCIAL FOCUS WILL BE DIRECTED TOWARDS LAUNCHING IN MAJOR GEOGRAPHIES ASSUMING A SUCCESSFUL CLINICAL AND REGULATORY PROCESS.​

* ‍PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, STEP, WITH ONCE-WEEKLY SUBCUTANEOUS SEMAGLUTIDE IN 2018​

* ‍IS ALSO PLANNING TO INITIATE A LANDMARK CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOME TRIAL IN 2018 WITH ONCE-WEEKLY SUBCUTANEOUS SEMAGLUTIDE IN OBESITY​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: