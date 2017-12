BRIEF-Novo Nordisk's Xultophy offers greater weight reductions than Iglarlixi

Dec 4 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK SAYS:

* XULTOPHY CAN DELIVER GREATER REDUCTIONS IN THE OVERALL BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS AND WEIGHT FOR PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES WHO ARE UNCONTROLLED ON BASAL INSULIN, COMPARED TO IGLARLIXI

* NEW FINDINGS ARE FROM AN INDIRECT COMPARISON BETWEEN XULTOPHY AND IGLARLIXI PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF MEDICAL ECONOMICS

* THE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON PUBLISHED DATA FROM INDIVIDUAL CLINICAL TRIALS WHICH INVOLVED OVER 700 ADULTS LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

* PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES UNCONTROLLED ON BASAL INSULIN ACHIEVED A 0.44 PCT GREATER REDUCTION OF THEIR OVERALL BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS (HBA(1C)), AND A 1.42 KG GREATER WEIGHT LOSS WHEN TREATED WITH XULTOPHY, COMPARED TO THOSE TREATED WITH IGLARLIXI, AT SIMILAR DOSES OF INSULIN. FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: