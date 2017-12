BRIEF-Novo' Xultophy reported as better option than basal-bolus insulin therapy to manage type 2 diabetes

Dec 5 (Reuters) - NOVO NORDISK A/S:

* XULTOPHY REPORTED A BETTER OPTION THAN BASAL-BOLUS INSULIN THERAPY TO MANAGE TYPE 2 DIABETES BY PARTICIPANTS IN THE DUAL VII CLINICAL TRIAL

* THIS WAS REPORTED BY PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES WHOSE BLOOD SUGAR WAS NOT CONTROLLED ON INSULIN GLARGINE U100 WITH METFORMIN, AND WHO COMPLETED QUALITY-OF-LIFE QUESTIONNAIRES AS PART OF THE DUAL VII CLINICAL TRIAL

* MORE PEOPLE PREFERRED TO STAY ON XULTOPHY COMPARED WITH BASAL-BOLUS THERAPY (84.5 PCT VERSUS 68.1 PCT)

* RESULTS WERE PRESENTED AT THE 2017 INTERNATIONAL DIABETES FEDERATION CONGRESS IN ABU DHABI, UAE.