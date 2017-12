Dec 18 (Reuters) - Novocure Ltd:

* NOVOCURE RECEIVES FDA IDE APPROVAL FOR ITS PANOVA 3 PHASE 3 PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADVANCED PANCREATIC CANCER

* NOVOCURE LTD - RECEIVED A U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXEMPTION APPROVAL TO INITIATE ITS PANOVA 3 CLINICAL TRIAL