Feb 14 (Reuters) - Novoheart Holdings Inc:

* NOVOHEART SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH SUMOCOR TO DEVELOP NOVEL THERAPEUTICS FOR HEART FAILURE

* NOVOHEART HOLDINGS INC - CO, THROUGH ITS U.S. UNIT, HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH SUMOCOR LLC

* NOVOHEART - AS PER AGREEMENT, CO WILL TEST SUMOCOR‘S CANDIDATE THERAPEUTICS IN 3 PHASES ON CO‘S MYHEART PLATFORM OF HUMAN BIOENGINEERED HEART CONSTRUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: