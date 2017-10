Aug 11 (Reuters) - NOVOZYMES:

* ‍Q2 EBIT MARGIN AT 28.2%, EXCLUDING REORGANIZATION COSTS (Q2 2016: 28.0%)​

* Q2 EBIT DKK ‍​963 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 994 MILLION)

* Q2 NET PROFIT 735 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 764 MILLION)

* Q2 SALES DKK 3.54 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 3.58 BILLION)

* MAINTAINS ITS FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 2-5%‍​

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGHER H2 Y/Y ORGANIC GROWTH RELATIVE TO THE 3% DELIVERED IN H1 Y/Y

* UNDERLYING EBIT GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR IS MAINTAINED