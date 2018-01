Jan 23 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* NOXXON ISSUES FOURTH TRANCHE OF ODIRNANE BONDS

* YA II PN, LTD. RECEIVED 50 NOTES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10,000 EACH AND 75,187 WARRANTS ATTACHED

* WARRANTS EXERCISE PRICE IS EUR 6.65 EACH