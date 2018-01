BRIEF-Nozha International Hospital Says Cleopatra to Take Co Private Upon Acquisition

Jan 18 (Reuters) - NOZHA INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL:

* SAYS CLEOPATRA HOSPITAL SEEKING EFSA APPROVAL TO MAKE MANDATORY TENDER OFFER FOR 100 PERCENT STAKE IN NOZHA INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL

* SAYS CLEOPATRA TO OFFER NOZHA SHAREHOLDERS EGP 90 PER SHARE REPRESENTING 44 PERCENT PREMIUM TO SHARE CLOSING PRICE AS OF JAN 16, 2017

* SYAS UPON ACQUISITION OF AT LEAST 51 PERCENT OF NOZHA SHARES, CLEOPATRA INTENDS TO DELIST NOZHA FROM EGX

* SYAS EFG HERMES IS ADVISING CLEOPATRA HOSPITALS ON TRANSACTION, MATOUK BASSIOUNY IS LEGAL ADVISER