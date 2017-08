June 20 (Reuters) - NP3 FASTIGHETER AB:

* ACQUIRED A PROPERTY IN TIMRÅ AND ONE IN SKELLEFTEÅ WITH TOTAL UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 79 MILLION

* AGGREGATED RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 7.7 MILLION

* ADDITIONALLY, NEW CONSTRUCTION STARTS IN ÖSTERSUND FOR SWEDOL

* ACCESS TO PROPERTY IN SKELLEFTEÅ WILL BE IN JULY 2017 WHILE ACCESS TO PROPERTY IN TIMRÅ JUNE 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2slYttL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)