Jan 9 (Reuters) - Npc Resources Bhd:

* DEC PLANTATIONS IN MALAYSIA PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 1,524.06 METRIC TONNES​

* DEC FFB PRODUCTION FROM PLANTATIONS IN MALAYSIA 10,539.27 MT; DEC CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION FROM PLANTATIONS IN MALAYSIA 6,153.83 MT