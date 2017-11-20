BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides an update on the FL Mobile divestment

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* NQ Mobile Inc provides an update on the FL Mobile divestment and the sale of Showself’s live social video business

* NQ Mobile - got additional RMB400 million cash bringing total cash received by co pursuant to definitive agreements of divestments to RMB1.350 billion​

* NQ Mobile - ‍Tongfang Investment Fund Series SPC "remains committed" to completing FL Mobile divestment, sale of Showself's live social video business​