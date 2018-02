Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc:

* NQ MOBILE INC. ANNOUNCES FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS IN ITS SMART RIDE BUSINESS BY FORMING A PARTNERSHIP WITH HANGZHOU FIRST TECHNOLOGY CO LTD.

* NQ MOBILE INC - AS PER PARTNERSHIP, HANGZHOU FIRST TECHNOLOGY WILL ASSIST CO IN REDESIGN OF SMART CARS TO BE UTILIZED AS PART OF SMART RIDE BUSINESS