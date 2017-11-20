FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NQ Mobile to redeem $88 mln principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 20, 2017 / 1:55 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-NQ Mobile to redeem $88 mln principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nq Mobile Inc

* NQ Mobile Inc. provides an update on its buyback program

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍negotiated with Zhongzhi Hi-Tech Overseas Investment for early partial redemption of convertible note

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍has reached an agreement to redeem $88 million of principal amount of convertible note issued to Zhongzhi in October 2016​

* NQ Mobile - if Zhongzhi converts remaining $132 million convertible notes to co’s ADS on/before March 31,2018, conversion price will be revised to $5.00/ADS​

* NQ Mobile -‍ if Zongzhi converts remaining $132 million of convertible notes after March 31, 2018 to note’s maturity conversion price will remain $6.00/ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.