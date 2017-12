Nov 30 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc:

* NRG ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* NRG ENERGY INC - TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DECEMBER 28, 2017

* NRG ENERGY - ‍COMMENCED TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE ABOUT $869.2 MILLION OUTSTANDING 6.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​